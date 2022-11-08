Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $512,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 395,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,643,028. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

