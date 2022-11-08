Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,694. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

