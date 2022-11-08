Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,967,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.55. 12,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,029. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

