Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,279,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.91. 16,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,407. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $249.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.58 and a 200 day moving average of $170.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

