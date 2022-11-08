MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $10.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

MacroGenics Price Performance

MacroGenics stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 111.57% and a negative net margin of 204.95%. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 168,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at $27,542,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,229,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,882,638.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 668,422 shares of company stock worth $2,870,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

