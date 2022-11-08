Magic Internet Money Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $2.49 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00586774 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,029.85 or 0.30564130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars.

