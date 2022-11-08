Main Street Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.
Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 84.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.
Main Street Capital Stock Performance
NYSE MAIN opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.
About Main Street Capital
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
