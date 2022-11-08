Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Manitowoc updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Manitowoc Trading Up 0.8 %

MTW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. 166,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.09. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTW. UBS Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Manitowoc

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 9,573 shares of company stock worth $91,089 in the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

