Maple (MPL) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

Maple (MPL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Maple has a market cap of $49.43 million and $1.18 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $12.76 or 0.00065687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00578737 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.05 or 0.30076308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Maple

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

