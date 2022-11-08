Maple Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $13.07 or 0.00066105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $50.65 million and $912,632.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

