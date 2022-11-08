Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $12.50. The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $9.98. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 134,774 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.