Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Insider Patrick Wagner Sells 135,371 Shares

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,437,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,642,328. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,700 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.