Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE MRO opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

