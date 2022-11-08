Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,259 shares during the period. Marqeta comprises 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Marqeta worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 128.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 176.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,582 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Marqeta Trading Up 2.5 %

MQ traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 278,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,417. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

