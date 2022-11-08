Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146,055 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

