Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $197.80 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00015634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $197.80 million and $495.49 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00562056 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.73 or 0.29260275 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.