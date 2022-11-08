Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $640,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.75. 113,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

