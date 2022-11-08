McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,914,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $278.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,157. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $278.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

