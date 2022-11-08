McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $276.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $278.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

