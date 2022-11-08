Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.93. 233,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $235.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Medifast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Medifast by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

