Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.0% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. 200,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

