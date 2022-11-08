MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0209 on Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. MELD has a total market cap of $71.14 million and $140,610.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MELD has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000328 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,404,243,131 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02224368 USD and is down -19.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $111,165.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

