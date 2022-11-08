Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after buying an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,407 shares of company stock worth $87,678,596. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Shares of MRK opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.