Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.36 EPS.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 824.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.13.

In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $60,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,687,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,601 shares of company stock valued at $927,665 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

