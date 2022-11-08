MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

MeridianLink Trading Down 0.7 %

MLNK opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,325,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 373,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 127.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 160,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

