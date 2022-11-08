MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
MeridianLink Trading Down 0.7 %
MLNK opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,325,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 373,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 127.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 160,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
