MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.
MeridianLink Price Performance
MLNK stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $25.98.
Institutional Trading of MeridianLink
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
