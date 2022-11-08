MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Price Performance

MLNK stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.