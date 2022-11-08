MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MeridianLink traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 3523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLNK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MeridianLink by 111.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Trading Down 21.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.79.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

