Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

