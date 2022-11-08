Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $189.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $173.28 and a 1-year high of $249.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.76.

