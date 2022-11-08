Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 12,976 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after buying an additional 1,076,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 914,711 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 944.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 794,720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,583,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 610,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after purchasing an additional 485,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

