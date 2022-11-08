Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 9,675 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

