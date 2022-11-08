Merit Financial Group LLC Has $535,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 204,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $505,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

