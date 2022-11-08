Merit Financial Group LLC Has $848,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:GSBD opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

GSBD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

