Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.75. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

