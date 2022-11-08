Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $684,000 in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $32,339,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 531.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 254,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 122,418 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.11. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $120.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

