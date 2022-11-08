MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 17,680 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $31,646,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,065.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 629,643 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $21,790,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $16,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after buying an additional 547,608 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,989,675. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

JNPR opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

