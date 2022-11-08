MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 1,180 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55.
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
