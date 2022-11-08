MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 230 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $230.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day moving average is $205.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.