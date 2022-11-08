MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 258,985 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,985 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $117,987,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,114.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,420,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,757,000 after buying an additional 1,356,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

