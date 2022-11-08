MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 94,920 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,920 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Denbury were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Denbury by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.75 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

