MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 94,920 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,920 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Denbury were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Denbury by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth $277,000.
Denbury Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Denbury Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
