MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Trims Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MOS opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.
Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
