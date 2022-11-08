MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Trims Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

