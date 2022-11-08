Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded to Outperform by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $102.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.49.

Shares of META stock opened at $96.72 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $256.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $119,958.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,515.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

