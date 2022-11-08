Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $25.43 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and $1.16 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.01655882 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005692 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00044239 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.01820161 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

