Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services stock opened at $131.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.