Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

