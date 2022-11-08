Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,248 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,437,000 after buying an additional 2,297,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.