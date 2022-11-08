Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its stake in Stellantis by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,181 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 79.7% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,869,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 387,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stellantis Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.