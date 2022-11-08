Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.4 %

SHW stock opened at $221.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day moving average is $239.47. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

