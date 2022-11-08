Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,223 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $287.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.43 and a 200 day moving average of $219.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.32.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

