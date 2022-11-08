Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.19.
Insider Activity
Equinix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $606.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $584.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinix (EQIX)
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.