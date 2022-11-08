Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.19.

Insider Activity

Equinix Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $606.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $584.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.